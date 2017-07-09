Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Mail
Home
My Account
We ship worldwide. Calculate shipping in shop cart.
0
Shopping Cart
Shop
Portfolio
Events
Galleries
Exhibitions
About
Contact
Search
Shop
Sort by
Default Order
Default Order
Name
Price
Date
Popularity
Click to order products ascending
Display
15 Products per page
15 Products per page
30 Products per page
45 Products per page
Dichroic Swirl
$
100.00
Add to cart
Show Details
Gold and Silver Galaxy
$
100.00
Add to cart
Show Details
Gold and Silver Galaxy
$
100.00
Add to cart
Show Details
Dichroic Swirl
$
100.00
Add to cart
Show Details
Dichroic Swirl
$
100.00
Add to cart
Show Details
Dichroic Swirl
$
100.00
Add to cart
Show Details
Dichroic Swirl
$
150.00
Add to cart
Show Details
Gold and Silver Galaxy
$
150.00
Add to cart
Show Details
Gold and Silver Galaxy
$
150.00
Add to cart
Show Details
Gold and Silver Galaxy
$
150.00
Add to cart
Show Details
Dichroic Swirl
$
150.00
Add to cart
Show Details
Dichroic Swirl
$
150.00
Add to cart
Show Details
Gold & Silver pendant
$
185.00
Add to cart
Show Details
Crushed Opal pendant
$
185.00
Add to cart
Show Details
Dichroic Swirl pendant
$
185.00
Add to cart
Show Details
Page 1 of 11
1
2
3
›
»
Follow us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Headed to the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts in downtown State College (Booth M08) July 13-16.…
https://t.co/CAvhDoodZm
Jul 09, 17 - 10:15 am
from
Hootsuite
Latest from the studio! 3.5-inch (89mm) borosilicate sphere with coarse crushed opal and uranium swirls.…
https://t.co/6qCyMe3lSc
Jul 06, 17 - 11:55 am
from
Hootsuite
A classic from the "Gold and Silver Galaxy" series.
#scottpernicka
#boro
#marble
#glassart
https://t.co/ZHbiL0ybp7
Jul 04, 17 - 11:55 am
from
Hootsuite
@internalfire33
Instagram Feed
Follow @internalfireglass
Translate »
Scroll to top